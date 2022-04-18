LOUISVILLE — Kenny Payne took another major step Friday toward building a potential blockbuster coaching/recruiting staff in his new position as head of the University of Louisville's men's basketball program.
Only a few days after luring Nolan Smith away from Duke, Payne announced the hiring of Hall of Famer, Kansas legend and decades-long friend Danny Manning as his second assistant.
With their impressive credentials and impeccable reputations, the trio constitutes a unique college basketball staff. Between them, they account for five NCAA national championships as either a player or assistant coach, 88 years playing or coaching on both the college and professional levels and an untold number of victories.
So it's no wonder that Payne describes each of his new assistants as a "home run."
"Very rarely do you have an opportunity to hire a coach that encompasses all the experiences that a college basketball player goes through and has lived a special life both as a player and a coach within the culture I'm trying to establish," Payne said. "I want young people to be in the culture where there's former players who have done everything they're trying to do.
"What better culture than to have coaches that have done what you're trying to do — build a championship culture, build a championship team — than to have guys that have done it and can talk about the sacrifices it took to get there. I don't know another staff that has that. I think this is a home run situation all the way around."
Manning said he's as excited to be a part of Payne's first Louisville staff as the former Cardinal is to have him.
"There’s not too many times you get a chance to work for and be around people in this profession that you really, really care for and you enjoy being around,” Manning said during Friday's introductory press conference. “For me, when the opportunity came about, I discussed it with my wife and my family and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Didn't want to miss out on being on the ground level with Kenny as he builds this program. It was an easy decision because of Kenny.
”It's not one thing. It's who he is as a person, how he carries himself, how he interacts with the young people he comes in contact with, how he teaches, how he motivates, how he connects, his relationship-building. All these things come together in perfect harmony and to me, I was so happy to see he got the opportunity to come back to his alma mater and lead the program.
"I just think it brings a lot of different energies back, a lot of wonderful thoughts during his time as a player here. It brings back all the alumni, all the former players. Everybody feels good about it. They're excited and they want to be a part and to help out."
Manning, 55, is the only one of the three with head coaching experience, having logged nearly nine years in that role at three different schools. Most recently, he served as Maryland's interim coach for nearly the entire 2021-22 season after Mark Turgeon departed under pressure on Dec. 3. Manning finished with a 10-14 record, including 7-13 in the Big Ten (10th place).
Before that, Manning coached for two seasons at Tulsa (2012-14) and six at Wake Forest (2014-20). In his second year at Tulsa, he led the Golden Hurricane to a tie for first place in Conference USA with a 13-3 record.
That led to his being hired at Wake Forest, but he was never able to match his Tulsa success and after five losing seasons out of six, he was let go with a 78-111 record. His best record at Wake was 19-14 in 2016-17 that included 9-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Manning's overall record as a head coach is 126-154.
Playing under his late father, Ed Manning at Kansas, the younger Manning led the sixth-seeded Jayhawks to the 1988 national title, a team that earned the nickname "Danny and the Miracles" because they won despite an up and down, injury-plagued regular season and an unimposing 20-10 record going into the tourney. Manning was also on Bill Self's staff when Kansas won another championship in 2008.
Between those titles the 6-foot-10 Manning played 15 years in the NBA after being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a two-time NBA All-Star and won the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award with Phoenix in 1998. He is a member of the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and a two-time first-team All-American.
However, besides his playing and coaching resumé there were other reasons that Payne went after Manning, virtually the same ones he used in his evaluation of Smith. He described those to Manning during the hiring process.
"There wasn't a lot of conversation," Payne said. "It was, 'This is what I'm trying to build. You fit the criteria of everything I want and need in a coach. I love you as a man, I love you as a brother. I know what you stand for, your character. More important than Xs and Os and the basketball knowledge, I need good people. I need to surround young people with good people.' And the fact that he's a great basketball mind is a major plus."
Payne and Manning have known each other since childhood. The Manning family is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, about 30 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and they are the same age, but had never played or coached together. Now they are finally on the same team.
"Our relationship has come full circle," Manning said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.