Louisville sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith is the Cardinals' leading scorer at 14 points per game. Louisville, No. 1 seed in the Wichita Region, plays Albany Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the KFC Yum! Center. (Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics)
For the third time in the past four years, the Louisville women’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals (25-4) lost to Miami in the Atlantic Conference Tournament, but their overall resume was strong enough to land Louisville a No. 1 seed. South Carolina, Stanford and North Carolina State also received top seeds.
Louisville is in the Wichita Region and will play 16th seed Albany on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville is making its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and is the only team in the country to secure a No. 1 seed three times in the last four tournaments.
The Louisville/Albany winner will play the winner of No. 8 seed Nebraska (24-8) and No. 9 seed Gonzaga (26-6) on Sunday.
The Kentucky women’s basketball team, which captured its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1982 by stunning top-ranked South Carolina, was placed in the Bridgeport Region as a No. 6 seed and will take on 11th-seeded Princeton in the opening round Saturday in Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Wildcats (19-11) defeated the top three seeds in four days in the SEC Tournament and carry a 10-game winning streak into the tournament.
This is the third time the Wildcats have been a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and their 17th all-time appearance. UK is 2-2 all-time as a sixth seed. UK was last a six seed in 2019 when it defeated Princeton in the first round in Raleigh, North Carolina, before falling to No. 3 seed N.C. State.
