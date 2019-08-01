Make it 4-for-4 for Lizzie Loy.
Playing in her fourth Capital Classic Women’s Invitational golf tournament at the Frankfort Country Club, Loy won the tournament for the fourth straight year, shooting a three-under par 69 to capture the title Thursday.
“I love this golf course,” Loy said. “It’s definitely one of my favorites, and I can’t wait until I play here in the Kentucky Open next week.”
FCC is hosting the Kentucky Women’s Open Tuesday and Wednesday.
Loy, from Jamestown, recently completed her freshman year on the Western Kentucky University golf team.
“It was so good,” she said. “It took a little time adjusting to the different aspects, time management, practice, school, but I enjoyed the year. I have a super coach and teammates, and it was awesome getting to travel with them.
“I’m looking forward to having another great year with them and with the new girls on the team.”
Loy played in 10 tournaments for the Hilltoppers last year as one of their top five players. Her average score was 77, and her best finish was a tie for 12th place in the Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Florida, in March.
Loy hasn’t played as much competitive golf this summer as she has in the past, but she’s won two tournaments, including the State Amateur.
“I like to win,” she said of the State Amateur, “but it’s cool seeing all the names that my name is beside, like Anne Combs.”
On Thursday, Loy’s improved iron shots helped secure the victory.
“This summer I’ve been driving the ball really well,” she said. “My high school coach gave me his putter about a month ago, and I’ve been putting well with it since then. I have to thank him because I was struggling with my putting.
“My dad, swing coach and me have been working on my swing. There was a glitch in my swing and my iron shots were wayward, but today everything clicked, and I was able to use my iron shots, along with my driver, to put myself in position to make putts and birdies.”
Loy is the first golfer to win the tournament four years in a row. Combs has the most titles, with 13, followed by Beth Curlin with six Capital Classic wins and Louise Wilson with five.
Here are the top three gross and net finishers in each flight.
Championship/First Flight
Gross: 1. Lizzie Loy 69, 2. Cynthia Powell 79, 3. Carolyn Paul 89
Net: 1. Sarah Black 71, 2. Krissy Martin 77, 3. Mallory Lovell 94
Second Flight
Gross: 1. Charlotte Logsdon 77, 2. Lori Woodside 85, 3. Mary Brown 88
Net: 1. Judy Halasek 68, 2. Jean Vickers 70, 3. Lynn Saunders 73
Third Flight
Gross: 1. Barbara Ernest 92, 2. Lee Bell 94, 3. Marcie Matthews 98
Net: 1. Hope Sizemore 70, 2. Natalie Britton 75, 3. Patti Sebastian 75
Fourth Flight
Gross: 1. Brenda Wilson 92, 2. Debbie Milton 101, 3. June Meadows 102
Net: 1. Donna Essert 75, 2. Julie Dawson 75, 3. Carol Ferguson 76