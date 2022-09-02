Madison Central offensive lineman Malachi Wood got a Kentucky scholarship offer from UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow on May 13, 2021, and verbally committed to the Wildcats in March.

The 6-8, 300-pound Wood is the highest rated Kentucky high school offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and his coach, Mike Holcomb, says being a UK commit has provided extra motivation for his star player.

Kentucky commit Malachi Wood of Madison Central has good speed for an offensive lineman and is a student of the game. (Jeff Drummond | Cats Illustrated)

