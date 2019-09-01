Madison Central won the team and individual titles Saturday at the Gene Hilen Invitational girls golf tournament at Juniper Hill.
Madison Central won with a team score of 309, and MCHS’ Mattie Neeley was medalist with an even-par 72.
Franklin County shot a team score of 389, led by Jordan Harris with an 88. Also playing for FCHS were Savannah Salchli, 96; Shelby Smith 100; Katie Rose, 105; and Gracie Eaton, 117.
Western Hills had three players competing, not enough for a team score. Hunter Kinnaman led WHHS with a 95, followed by Jill Jacobs with a 110 and Hannah Neal at 119.