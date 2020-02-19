Franklin County’s boys basketball team lost to Madison Southern 69-67 Tuesday night in Berea.

The Flyers trailed the host team 29-12 after the first quarter and 45-30 at halftime.

The Eagles kept their lead at 15 points after three quarters, but FCHS outscored Madison Southern 20-7 in the fourth quarter to get back in the game.

The Flyers had four players in double figures, led by Derrick King with 14 points and followed by Joe Meador with 13 points, Zac Cox with 12 and Phillip Peiffer with 10.

Rounding out the scoring were Jayden Mattison with six points, Peyton McElmurray with five, Jacob Lewis and Brandon Atkinson with three points each, and Cameron Phelps with one point. 

Meador also had 13 rebounds for a double-double, and King had six assists.

Hunter Buchanan scored 20 points to lead Madison Southern (15-13).

FCHS (15-13) plays its final game of the regular season at home Friday against Anderson County.

