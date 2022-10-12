Franklin County’s girls soccer team rallied for a tie, but Madison Southern scored late to beat FCHS 3-2 Tuesday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.

The game was played at Madison Southern.

101222.GSoc-FC M Wells-GCross-B Couch_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Moe Wells (23), seen here kicking the ball past Great Crossing's Brooklyn Couch in the 41st District tournament championship game, scored on a penalty kick in the Lady Flyers' 11th Region tournament game Tuesday at Madison Southern. Madison Southern won 3-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

