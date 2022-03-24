Parks logo

The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Major League Baseball Showcase will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium. All major league baseball players are requested to attend.

The showcase is a chance for coaches to evaluate players and an opportunity for the players to display their skills and have some pre-season fun.

The showcase will consist of various drills, including fielding ground balls, catching fly balls and batting. In addition, there are separate tryouts for pitching and catching that will take place after the batting portion is complete.

All catcher’s equipment will be provided. Any player wishing to try out for catcher is required to wear a personal protective cup. 

All players should bring their own gloves. Players should also bring their own bat if they prefer to hit with that. 

Players are asked to arrive by 5:15 p.m. at the latest to register. For more information, call 502-875-8575.

