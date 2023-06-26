The Major League and Minor League girls softball began tournament play Friday at Lakeview Park.
The tournament continues this week and the championship games are scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Peppers 10, Buckeyes 6
Getting hits for the Peppers were Addison Sanford, three doubles and a single; Emma Sherrow, two triples and a single; Aubri Roberts, two doubles and a single; Lily Hobbs and EmmaLee Harrod, three singles each; and Kellen Music and Amyiah Harris, two singles each.
Those with hits for the Buckeyes were Avery Groce, three singles; Kaylee Turner, a home run and a single; Adyson Lyons, a double and a single; Ryley Groce and Delaney Dean, two singles each; Lynlee Quarles, a double; and Sarah Peak and Corynn Ritchie, and a single each.
Riptide 9, Blaze 5
For the Riptide, getting hits were Daviss Johnson, a home run and two singles; Aubrey Martin and Carly Tate, three singles each; Kaidence Tillman, a home run and a single; Rebekah Boone and Kaylee Jewell, two singles each; and Amaya Garr and Madi Suter, a single each.
Those with hits for Blaze were Jaylin Watkins, a double and a single; Katelen Frost and Hailey Hughes, two singles each; and Autumn Callis, Lexi Kelley, Audrey Goins, Jayden Watkins, Paige Carroll and Kaydence Ware, a single each.
MINOR LEAGUE
Diamonds 8, Comets 6
Getting hits for the Diamonds were Callie Atha, a home run and two singles; Amelia McCoin, a triple, a double and a single; Kaydence Robinson, a triple and a single; Ansley Roberts, a triple; Aubrey Ludwig, a double; Kaya Kern, a single.
Those with hits for the Comets were Alana Sanders, a triple and double; Abby Wainscott, two doubles; Emma Monroe, two singles; Addison Fraley, a triple; Harper Hazelett, a double; and Annie Overberg and Miya Henderson, a single each.
Titans 6, Intensity 2
For the Titans, getting hits were Addie Young and Ivy Foley, a double and a single each; Ella Callis, a home run; Khloe Jeffries, a triple; Jennaveve Johnson and Willow Foley, a double each; and Norah Johnson and Lilyana Hollon, a single each.
Those with hits for Intensity were Ona Gillock, a double and a single; Cemper Kelly, a double; and Liv Drane, Carsyn Kelly and Shelby Tate, a single each.
Havoc 7, Spark 4
Getting hits for Havoc were Katelyn Sawyers and Bella Widener, a double and a single each; Kaydence Ware, two singles; Jessa Slattery, a home run; Clara Smith, a triple; and Amelia Mendey, a single.
Those with hits for the Spark were Ellie Gill, a home run and a single; Emma Awa, a triple and a double; and Aaliyah Simpson, Wrenlee Tuttle and Anna Stamper, a single each.
Firestrike 8, Attitude 3
For the Firestrike, those with hits were Olivia MacDonald, a triple and two doubles; Taylor Ragland, a triple, a double and a single; Falyn Satterley, two singles; Kennedy McClain, a home run; and Aria Dickerson and Raelynn McGaughey, a single each.
Getting hits for the Attitude were Rosalie Merritt and Arianna Johnson, a double and a single each; Harper King, a double; and Kenzie Samuels, a single.
The leagues wrapped up the regular season last week.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Buckeyes 4, Peppers 3
Getting hits for the Buckeyes were Kaylee Turner, double and single; Ryley Groce and Adyson Lyons, two singles each; Delaney Dean and Kiera Hogan, a double each; and Lynlee Quarles and Corynn Ritchie, a single each.
Those with hits for the Peppers were Emma Sherrow and Addison Sanford, two singles each; Lily Hobbs and EmmaLee Harrod, a double each; and Aubri Roberts, Tiandra Galloway and Mariah Profitt, a single each.
Riptide 6, Impact 2
For Riptide, those with hits were Daviss Johnson, - three singles; Kaidence Tillman, two triples; Amaya Garr and Kaylee Jewell, two doubles each; Aubrey Martin, a double; and Rebekah Boone, Madi Suter and Kaydence Ware, a single each.
Getting hits for Impact were Haley Early, two doubles; Kallie Thompson and Lilly Pollard, a double each; and Jules Aldridge and Brenna Lovins, a single each.
Buckeyes 10, Riptide 9
Those with hits for the Buckeyes were Dellaney Belcher, three singles; Kiera Hogan, a double and a single; Kaylee Turner, Delaney Dean, Adyson Lyons and Khloe Jeffries, two singles each; and Ryley Groce, Avery Groce and Corynn Ritchie, a double each.
Getting hits for Riptide were Daviss Johnson, two triples and a single; Rebekah Boone and Kaylee Jewell, a double and two singles; Aubrey Martin, a double and single; Kaidence Tillman, two singles; Carly Tate a double; and Annika Brooks, a single.
Heat 21, Blaze 3
For the Heat, those with hits were Jacklyn Young, a triple, two doubles and two singles; Makenna Corbin, two triples, a Double and a single; Hayley Smoot and Brianna Kjelstrom, a home run, a double and a single each; Nariyah Tillman, three doubles; Kayce Dunbar, two doubles and a single; MaKayla Kjelstrom, a triple and a double; Elizabeth Semones, a double and a single; Rajanea Mason, a single.
Getting hits for the Blaze were Lexi Kelly and Jaylin Watkins, two singles each; Mia Semones, a triple; Audrey Goins, a double; and Jayden Watkins, a single.
MINOR LEAGUE
Firestrike 13, Spark 2
Those with hits for Firestrike were Taylor Ragland, two home runs and a single; Olivia MacDonald, a home run and two singles; Bristol Byers and Leia Hupp, a home run and a single each; Felicity Bryan, two singles; Falyn Satterley, a triple; and Kennedy McClain and Aria Dickerson, a single each.
Getting hits for the Spark were Ellie Gill, two singles; Wrenlee Tuttle, a home run; Anna Stamper, a double; and Emma Awa and Yesmina Mandeel, a single each.
Comets 12, Intensity 1
For the Comets, those with hits were Catherine Osborne, a home run and a triple; Emma Monroe and Alana Sanders, a home run and a single each; Harper Hazelett and Addison Fraley, two triples each; Abby Wainscott, two singles; Miya Henderson, a triple; Journey Blythe, a double; and Elena Vera, a single.
Intensity’s hits were a triple by Ona Gillock and a single by Shelby Tate.
Havoc 7, Titans 6
Getting hits for Havoc were Amelia Mendey, Kaydence Ware, Jessa Slattery and Mya Barber, a double and a single each; and Emma King and Emmarie Catlett, a triple each.
Those with hits for the Titans were Khloe Jeffries, a home run and a double; Addie Young and Norah Johnson, two singles each; Willow Foley, a home run; Jennaveve Johnson, a triple; and Ella Callis, Ivy Foley and Holland Johnson, a single each.
Vipers 7, Cyclones 4
For the Vipers, those with hits were Macie Perry, a home run and a single; Kaiden Alexander, a triple and a double; Bella Perry and Abby Ward, a double and a single each; and Makayla Easterly, a single.
Getting hits for the Cyclones were Sadie Brewer, a triple and a double; Olivia Neat, Hadleigh Propst and Hannah Mertz, two singles each; Naleah Braden and JoriAnna Moore, a double each; and Rajee Allen, a single.
Diamonds 9, Attitude 2
Those with hits for the Diamonds were Aubrey Ludwig, two home runs; Kaydence Robinson and Callie Atha, a double and a single each; Kara Duncan and Callie Collins, a home run each; and Amelia McCoin and Ansley Roberts, a single each.
Rosalie Merritt and Morgan Schoerlucky each hit two singles for the Attitude, and Kenzie Samuels hit a single.
