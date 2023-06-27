Impact and Heat were winners in the Major League softball tournament Monday, and winners in the Minor League tournament were the Blue Blazers, Attitude, Diamonds and Titans.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Impact 13, Peppers 10
Getting hits for Impact were Haley Early, a triple, a double and two singles; Lilly Pollard, four singles; Kallie Thompson, two triples and a single; Brenna Lovins and Bridget Sanderson, three singles each; Jules Aldridge, a triple and a single; Violet Pollard, two singles; and Layla Lemghaili, a double.
Those with hits for the Peppers were Aubri Roberts and EmmaLee Harrod, a triple and two singles each; Lily Hobbs, a double and two singles; Emma Sherrow, a double and a single; Kellen Music, Amyia Harris and Mariah Profitt, two singles each; and Emma Monroe, Tiandra Galloway and Alana Sanders, a single each.
Heat 11, Riptide 6
For the Heat, getting hits were Adrian Smith, a triple and two singles; Kayce Dunbar, three singles; Brianna Kjelstrom, two doubles; Makayla Kjelstrom, a double and a single; Emma Monroe and Makenna Corbin, two singles each; Jacklyn Young, a double; and Hayley Smoot and Jacee Bryan, a single each.
Those with hits for the Riptide were Kaidence Tillman, a double and two singles; Daviss Johnson, three singles; Rebekah Boone, two singles; Aubrey Martin, a double; and Amaya Garr, a single.
MINOR LEAGUE
Blue Blazers 9, Havoc 1
Getting hits for the Blue Blazers were Kennedy Owens, a home run and a triple; Mia Semones, a home run and a double; Lynlee True, a home run; and Aliviah Wheeler, Harper Stratton, Camryn Bevington, Sophiah Wheeler and Chloe Winslow, a single each.
Emma King and Mya Barber each hit a double for Havoc.
Attitude 6, Intensity 5
Those with hits for Attitude were Morgan Schroerlucke, two doubles and a single; Jaycee Harris, a home run and a double; Rosalie Merritt, two doubles; Stella Richardson, a double; and Arianna Johnson and Lyla Gottler, a single each.
For Intensity, getting hits were Shelby Tate, a home run and a triple; Autumn Tate, a triple and a single; and Cemper Kelly and Camia White, two singles each.
Diamonds 11, Vipers 4
Getting hits for the Diamonds were Callie Atha, a home run and a single; Aubrey Ludwig and Kaydence Robinson, a triple and a single each; Mallory Mayes, Callie Collins and Keya Kern, a double and a single each; Amelia McCoin, two singles; and Ansley Roberts, a double.
Those with hits for the Vipers were Macie Perry and Abby Ward, a double and a single each; Bella Perry, two singles; Autumn Ward, a triple; Makayla Easterly, a double; and Kaiden Alexander, a single.
Titans 8, Cyclones 4
For the Titans, those with hits were Ella Callis, a home run and a single; Addie Young, a triple and a single; Khloe Jeffries, two doubles; Jennaveve Johnson, a double and a single; Willow Foley and Norah Johnson, a double each; Ivy Foley, a single.
Getting hits for the Cyclones were Maleigha Douglas, a triple and a single; Lynlee Carroll, Olivia Neat and Hannah Mertz, a double and a single each; and Hadleigh Propst and Rajee Allen, a single each.
