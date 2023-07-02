The Major League and Minor League softball tournaments continued Friday with games at Lakeview Park.
Play in both tournaments will resume Wednesday. The Major League tournament championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Heat will face the winner the Impact-Riptide game to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
If the Impact-Riptide winner defeats the Heat Wednesday, the two teams will square off in the deciding game Thursday.
The Minor League championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. If the consolation bracket team wins, a second game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Heat 15, Impact 3
Those with hits for the Heat were MaKayla Kjelstrom, a home run, a triple and a double; Brianna Kjelstrom, a triple and a double; Jacklyn Young, Elizabeth Semones, Nariyah Tillman and Taylor Ragland, a double and a single each; Jacie Bryan and Makenna Corbin, two singles each; Kayce Dunbar, a double; and Hayley Smoot, a single.
Getting hits for the Impact were Haley Early, a triple and a single; Jules Aldridge, two singles; and Kallie Thompson, Violet Pollard, Brenna Lovins and Haylee Hazelett, a single each.
Riptide 10, Peppers 8
For the Riptide, those with hits were Daviss Johnson and Carly Tate, a triple and two singles each; Aubrey Martin, three singles; Kaidence Tillman, a triple and a single; Rebekah Boone and Madi Suter, two singles each; Amaya Garr, a double; and Annika Brooks, a single.
Getting hits for the Peppers were Emma Sherrow, a triple and three singles; EmmaLee Harrod, a triple and two doubles; Lily Hobbs, a home run and a single; Aubri Roberts, a double and a single; Amyiah Harris, two singles; and Kellen Music and Tiandra Galloway, a single each.
MINOR LEAGUE
Comets 5, Cyclones 3
Those with hits for the Comets were Alana Sanders, a home run and a single; Emma Monroe, a triple and a single; Harper Hazelett, a double and a single; and Catherine Osborne, Zyla Henderson and Sophie Norris, a single each.
The Cyclones’ hits were a double and single by Naleah Braden, and a single each by Lynlee Carroll, Sadie Brewer and Hannah Mertz.
Comets 8, Firestrike 5
Getting hits for the Comets were Alana Sanders, a home run and a double; Emma Monroe and Harper Hazelett, a double and a single each; Catherine Osborne, two singles; Abby Wainscott, a double; and Elena Vera and Sophie Norris, a single each.
For Firestrike, those with hits were Taylor Ragland, two triples and a single; Kennedy McClain, two singles; and Felicity Bryan and Aria Dickerson, a single each.
Vipers 12, Attitude 3
Those with hits for the Vipers were Macie Perry, a home run and a single; Autumn Ward, a triple and a single; Bella Perry, Abby Ward and Makayla Easterly, two doubles each; Kaiden Alexander, a home run; Emmelie Vinglinsky and Clover Johnson-Crockett, a double each; and Elizabeth Smither, a single.
The Attitude’s hits were two singles by Jaycee Harris, and a single each from Morgan Schroerlucke, Stella Richardson, Lyla Gottler and Audrey Willett.
Vipers 6, Titans 4
Getting hits for the Vipers were Abby Ward, a triple and a double; Ava Masters, a home run; Macie Perry, a triple; and Bella Perry, Kaiden Alexander, Makayla Easterly, Elizabeth Smither and Clover Johnson-Crockett, a single each.
Those with hits for the Titans were Ella Callis, a double and a single; Khloe Jeffries, a triple; Lilyana Hollon, a double; and Jennaveve Johnson and Norah Johnson, a single each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.