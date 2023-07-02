The Major League and Minor League softball tournaments continued Friday with games at Lakeview Park.

Play in both tournaments will resume Wednesday. The Major League tournament championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Heat will face the winner the Impact-Riptide game to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

