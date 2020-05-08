On Friday, the day when a Georgia African American jogger would have turned 26 years old, a few local folks dedicated their workouts to the man they never met.

Ahmaud Arbery was allegedly shot and killed by a white father and son while out for a Sunday afternoon run in Savannah, Georgia, more than two months ago. A video, which shows 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, 34, fatally confront Arbery on Feb. 23, was leaked on social media earlier this week and quickly prompted outrage across the country.

In the video footage, the McMichaels, who were armed, are seen chasing Arbery down. Travis and Arbery struggle with Travis’ shotgun before it fires two shots and Arbery falls to the street. Gregory McMichael told authorities he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a recent series of break-ins, according to the police report.

However, the men weren’t charged with murder and aggravated assault until Thursday — a day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought onto the case to take over for the Glynn County Police, who hadn’t made any arrests since the winter shooting.

“As a mother, how could I not be affected by this,” Tina Rodgers, of Frankfort, said, adding that she knows many people who have lost adult children to tragedy this year.

“Although I didn’t know Ahmaud personally or his family, the empathy I felt was strong,” she said. “Having a son I have the same desire as Ahmaud’s mother to keep my child safe. I couldn’t imagine having the color of someone’s skin be an issue of safety.”

Which is why she laced up her sneakers and logged 2.23 miles — in honor of the date of his death — on the treadmill on a soggy, chilly Friday.

She wasn’t alone. All over the world runners, joggers and walkers dedicated 2.23 miles of their workout to Arbery and his family. Afterward, organizers encouraged participants to share photos and messages using #irunwithmaud.

“I kept them in my heart and prayed for that family,” Rodgers said of her treadmill workout.

Tina Rodgers and Jackie Gordon Duvall

Tina Rodgers and Jackie Gordon Duvall pose for a photo during the Frankfort High School Senior Retreat in 2019. On Friday, they were among many across the country who walked or ran 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was shot and killed while on an afternoon jog in February. Friday would have been his 26th birthday. (Photo submitted)

Rodgers heard about the virtual event from her good friend and former Frankfort High School and University of Kentucky track star Jackie Gordon Duvall.

“(This is) something we can all do,” said Duvall.

Leesa Unger.jpg

Leesa Unger

Fellow runner and city commission candidate Leesa Unger was planning to log a few miles for Arbery but didn’t get the opportunity. She said she did think of him and other black men whose lives were cut short due to racial injustice often on Friday.

“He wasn’t doing anything illegal. He was running — something I do often and take for granted,” Unger told The State Journal. “I can run free of fear. It’s maddening and sickening to me.”

As a mom herself, Unger can’t imagine or understand losing a son in such a horrific way. She said Arbery’s mother should have been celebrating his birthday on Friday.

“The weight of her son’s death has been felt by many, including me, and I hope she knows that we will continue to fight for him,” she added.

Rodgers agrees.

“Walking is a small token but a big stand to say we love and value this individual and this community. These atrocities must stop," she said.

