On Friday, the day when a Georgia African American jogger would have turned 26 years old, a few local folks dedicated their workouts to the man they never met.
Ahmaud Arbery was allegedly shot and killed by a white father and son while out for a Sunday afternoon run in Savannah, Georgia, more than two months ago. A video, which shows 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, 34, fatally confront Arbery on Feb. 23, was leaked on social media earlier this week and quickly prompted outrage across the country.
In the video footage, the McMichaels, who were armed, are seen chasing Arbery down. Travis and Arbery struggle with Travis’ shotgun before it fires two shots and Arbery falls to the street. Gregory McMichael told authorities he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a recent series of break-ins, according to the police report.
However, the men weren’t charged with murder and aggravated assault until Thursday — a day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought onto the case to take over for the Glynn County Police, who hadn’t made any arrests since the winter shooting.
“As a mother, how could I not be affected by this,” Tina Rodgers, of Frankfort, said, adding that she knows many people who have lost adult children to tragedy this year.
“Although I didn’t know Ahmaud personally or his family, the empathy I felt was strong,” she said. “Having a son I have the same desire as Ahmaud’s mother to keep my child safe. I couldn’t imagine having the color of someone’s skin be an issue of safety.”
Which is why she laced up her sneakers and logged 2.23 miles — in honor of the date of his death — on the treadmill on a soggy, chilly Friday.
She wasn’t alone. All over the world runners, joggers and walkers dedicated 2.23 miles of their workout to Arbery and his family. Afterward, organizers encouraged participants to share photos and messages using #irunwithmaud.
“I kept them in my heart and prayed for that family,” Rodgers said of her treadmill workout.
Rodgers heard about the virtual event from her good friend and former Frankfort High School and University of Kentucky track star Jackie Gordon Duvall.
“(This is) something we can all do,” said Duvall.
Fellow runner and city commission candidate Leesa Unger was planning to log a few miles for Arbery but didn’t get the opportunity. She said she did think of him and other black men whose lives were cut short due to racial injustice often on Friday.
“He wasn’t doing anything illegal. He was running — something I do often and take for granted,” Unger told The State Journal. “I can run free of fear. It’s maddening and sickening to me.”
As a mom herself, Unger can’t imagine or understand losing a son in such a horrific way. She said Arbery’s mother should have been celebrating his birthday on Friday.
“The weight of her son’s death has been felt by many, including me, and I hope she knows that we will continue to fight for him,” she added.
Rodgers agrees.
“Walking is a small token but a big stand to say we love and value this individual and this community. These atrocities must stop," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.