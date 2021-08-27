Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson once broke Vince Marrow's heart. But now, Robinson is ready to make up for that.
The UK staff recruited Robinson hard when he was playing high school football at Western Hills High School. Although Robinson was very fond of Marrow and the UK program, he ultimately elected to play college football at Nebraska.
After two years in Lincoln, Robinson elected to come home and play for Kentucky. Marrow seems to have forgiven Robinson.
"He broke my heart two years ago, but he came back," Marrow said. "I know the whole state is excited that he's back."
Marrow has been, and still is, impressed with Robinson.
"Wan'Dale is a very professional young man," Marrow said. "He's a class act."
Marrow was also impressed with how Robinson came to Lexington and earned the respect of his teammates.
"He didn't want anything when he came in here," Marrow said. "We knew he was talented as a staff but he did not want his teammates to think something was given to him so he came in and earned it the right way."
Robinson has the utmost respect for Marrow as well.
"That's my dude. He's been recruiting me since I was a sophomore, junior in high school," Robinson said. "He's always been that guy and he's always been there for me. He's always told me the truth from the day he started recruiting me."
Talented is certainly one way to describe Robinson. Versatile would be another. Last season at Nebraska, the Huskers did everything they could to get the ball in Robinson's hands.
He caught a team-high 51 passes for 461 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 46 times for 240 yards and a touchdown. Robinson even returned a punt.
Robinson is glad to be back home for many reasons, including seeing his family more often.
"It's been amazing," Robinson said. "I have a little sister that's one (year old). So, just being able to see my family and have them come up here and watch me play, that will be a really big blessing."
How will it feel to play in front of a number of friends and family?
"I think it will be a different feeling," Robinson said. "It will remind me of high school. Especially being so close to here, I know I'll have plenty of people in the stands."
Robinson has worked closely with UK starting quarterback Will Levis, himself a transfer from a Big Ten school (Penn State) to develop chemistry. It seems to be working.
"It was really good (this summer) with Will because he was always asking to throw," Robinson said. "He's done a really, really good job of trying to get us on the same page with him."
How does Robinson like playing with Levis?
"I haven't been around many quarterbacks that can throw the ball the way he does," Robinson said. "It's special."
Speaking of special, that's another word that Marrow might use to describe Robinson.
"I'm excited to see him. Wan'Dale is a good football player," Marrow said. "I don't care what league it is, he's going to make plays. I'm excited about that."
And the Big Blue Nation is excited to finally have Robinson wearing Blue and White.
The season opens at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4.
