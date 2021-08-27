LEXINGTON — Vince Marrow believes Kentucky has found the quarterback the Wildcats have been yearning for since Mark Stoops took over nine years ago.
“I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks,” Marrow, UK's associate head coach, said Thursday. “Will (Levis) is one of the strongest arms I’ve been around. I was a big fan of Joey (Gatewood), but Will came in the right way, won the team over and did the little things. He’s the first one in (to practice) and the last one to leave. Just his leadership on the field — all of the guys started following him, even the defensive guys.”
In looking back during the past nine years, Marrow said that he didn’t want to “take anything away from Stephen Johnson, because those guys won games for us” and added that Terry Wilson didn’t get enough credit for his success with the Wildcats, but thinks Levis is “the guy to do it.”
“I’ve been very impressed with him,” Marrow said. "His deep balls are very good and the ball just comes out. This league (the Southeastern Conference) is the closest thing to the NFL and the corners are good and when you run out routes, that ball has to be out and he’s one of the best that I’ve seen throw it. I still want to see him when we play somebody, but I’ve seen him in practice, he looks pretty good.”
Levis will be counted on to run an offense seeking balance and more of a passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. According to tight end Justin Rigg, Levis has succeeded behind the scenes in practice this fall.
“As an offense, it’s more 50-50 this year,” Rigg said. “We’re still going to run the ball a lot, but we’re going to show that we can pass the ball a lot. You’ve got to do both right, because if you’re not passing the ball right, you’ve got to run the ball. You have to help each other out, if you’re running the ball good, you’re going to be passing the ball good.”
Gametracker: Lousiana-Monroe at Kentucky, noon, Sept. 4. TV/‘Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.