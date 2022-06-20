Being a collegiate head golf coach was a goal for Brian May, and last month he achieved it.

May, a 2003 graduate of Franklin County, was named the head women’s golf coach at Indiana University in May after wrapping up his eighth season as the assistant coach for Kentucky’s women’s golf team.

“Being a head coach was always a goal, but for the short term, as you get into being an assistant coach, the short-term goal is to be the best assistant coach you can be and doing your best for your players,” Mays said.

“I thought about it more seriously the last two or three seasons,” he added about becoming a head coach. “I had some interviews but they didn’t pan out or the timing wasn’t right for my family and me.”

But this time, Indiana checked all the boxes.

Brian May, a 2003 graduate of Franklin County and former head golf pro at the Frankfort Country Club, was hired as the head coach for women's golf at Indiana last month. (Indiana University photo)

“Indiana came along, and it met my criteria of being in a Power 5 conference, plus it had the resources and the goals to compete at a high level,” May said. “And with my wife and me being from Kentucky, we’re close enough to see the cousins, the aunts and uncles, grandparents, and the grandparents can be heavily involved in our kids’ lives.”

May’s wife, Corie, is from Fort Thomas, and the couple has two sons, one who will turn 4 in July and the younger who turned 1 in April.

Since taking over the IU program, May has been recruiting and on the phone talking to players already on the roster.

There are currently seven players, five who are returning players and two transfers who decided to come to Indiana before May took over. The Hoosiers had an interim coach this past season.

“This is new for them as well,” May said. “I’m just getting things in shape for when they come back to school in the fall.”

May, who played golf at Franklin County, went to Morehead for one year and was on the golf team. He transferred to Kentucky and stayed a year before going to the Golf Academy of the South in Orlando, Florida, where he earned an associate’s degree.

May received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 2017.

Prior to taking the assistant’s job at Kentucky, May spent 4½ years at the Frankfort Country Club, the last 2½ years as the head golf pro.

“I always had it in my brain that I wanted to work with high-level athletes,” he said. “The job came open at Kentucky, and it was a win-win for me. I got to use all my experience and add another skill set. It’s giving them the resources to succeed and to be productive academically and athletically.

“You want to empower them and put them in a position to succeed.”

And now May will have a chance to do that as a head coach.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I feel the timing was right, and this is where I’m supposed to be.”

