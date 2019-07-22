Matt McCurry was soaking wet after walking off the 18th green at the Frankfort Country Club Sunday, and it had nothing to do with rain.
McCurry was showered with beer by friends celebrating his victory in the 70th Daniel Boone Invitational golf tournament.
McCurry won the tournament by seven shots over three-time champion Tom Musselman Jr., and Tony Wise was two shots behind Musselman in third place.
When Friday’s first round ended, McCurry led by one shot over Wise, but he followed Friday’s 71 with a five-under par 67 Saturday to put himself in control.
McCurry pointed to Saturday’s round as key to his victory.
“The first day was good, but the second day it was like I was in a zone,” he said. “My putts were falling. It was just a really, really good feeling to be out there.”
McCurry led Musselman and Wise by seven shots going into Sunday’s round, which was halted twice because of heavy rain. The tournament wrapped up after 8 p.m.
“I pretty much knew exactly where everyone was,” McCurry said about Sunday’s round. “That made it a little hard because I started to get nervous the more I played, but I had to stay focused.”
McCurry shot under par (72) all three rounds, finishing at 209 (71-67-71). Musselman, who won the tournament in 1987, 1990 and 2004, was under par for two rounds. After opening with a 75 Friday, he shot 70 Saturday and 71 Sunday to post a 216.
McCurry, 27, recently became a member of the Frankfort Country Club, and he begins a new job as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Asbury University this fall.
Originally from Houston, McCurry played golf at Asbury and graduated in 2018.
Here are the top three finishers in each flight.
Gold Division
Championship Flight: 1. Matt McCurry 209 (71-67-71), 2. Tom Musselman Jr. 216 (75-70-71), 3. Tony Wise 218 (72-73-73).
1st Flight: 1. Rob Duff 228 (76-77-75), 2. Will Molen 229 (76-79-74), 3. Nick Rodgers 232 (78-76-78).
2nd Flight: 1. Brian James 230 (80-81-69), 2. Harry Watts 232 (85-74-73), 3. Rick Harp 234 (75-84-75).
3rd Flight: 1. David Dean 241 (80-87-74), 2. Hayden Barrows 245 (84-83-78), 3. Adam Rodgers 246 (85-77-84).
4th Flight: 1. Sam Nolan 250 (75-93-82), 2. Jim Simpson 254 (86-85-83), 3. Doug Bernd 256 (89-79-88).
Blue Division
5th Flight: 1. Johnny Wilson 241 (80-78-83), 2. Jim Guy 248 (80-86-82), 3. Mark Morris 249 (74-84-91).
6th Flight: 1. JC Young 256 (83-86-87), 2. Brad Roederer 257 (87-82-88), 3. Nick Nickles 258 (87-88-83).
7th Flight: 1. Sonny Mooney 265 (86-94-85), 2. Gene Dickerson 268 (90-90-88), 3. Tim Bowling 274 (94-87-93).
8th Flight: 1. Russell Cotton 280 (95-93-92), 2. Taylor Nossokoff 282 (100-91-91), 3. Brett Reynolds 282 (90-99-93).
9th Flight: 1. Ryan Dawson 285 (101-95-89), 2. Tom Allen 291 (102-94-95), 3. Jeff Harper 291 (97-100-94).
10th Flight: 1. Kevin Fox 299 (103-101-95), 2. Chris Matthews 299 (103-102-94), 3. Greg Miklavcic 300 (96-104-100).
11th Flight: 1. Joe Rudder 306 (105-105-96), 2. Jason Patrick 328 (109-104-115), 3. David Guarnieri 331 (108-111-113).