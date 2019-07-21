Rain slowed but didn't stop the 70th Daniel Boone Invitational golf tournament Sunday at the Frankfort Country Club.
Matt McCurry won the tournament late Sunday evening after two rain delays.
McCurry, who became a member of the Frankfort Country Club in July, shot under par in each of the three rounds, finishing with a three-day total of 209 (71-67-71).
Par at FCC is 72.
Three-time champion Tom Musselman Jr. took second place with a 216 (75-70-71), and defending club champion and Franklin County basketball coach Tony Wise was third with a 218 (72-73-73).
A full report on the tournament will be posted Monday at www.state-journal.com and will appear in Tuesday's edition of The State Journal.