LEXINGTON — Chip McDaniel led from start to finish and captured the Unbridled Tour golf event on Thursday at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club. 

McDaniel fired a 5-under-par 67 in the final round and won by two strokes over Dylan Meyer. McDaniel birdied the final hole to capture the top prize in the three-day eve

nt. The former University of Kentucky standout golfer shot rounds of 64, 66 and 67 and finished 19-under par for the tournament.

Jacob Cook, a senior-to-be at Kentucky, posted the lowest amateur score and finished in a tie for fifth overall. Cook, a Franklin County graduate, finished 12-under in the tournament after posting back-to-back 67 scores in the first two rounds. He fired a 2-under par 70 in the final round.

Cook tied former Kentucky golfer Cooper Musselman for fifth-place honors with a 12-under par finish. 

McDaniel, a Manchester native, has appeared in 17 professional events since graduating from Kentucky. He was the professional champion of the Governor's Open at Juniper Hill in 2018.

His best finish in other previous tournaments was a tie for fifth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship with a career-low final round of 63 to move into the top 10. He appeared in his first major championship last year in the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription