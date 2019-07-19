Matt McMurry shot a one-under par 71 Friday at the Frankfort Country Club to lead the Daniel Boone Invitational golf tournament by one shot.
Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise is in second place after shooting an even-par 72, and Trey Blevins is another shot back at 73.
Seven golfers are tied for fourth after shooting 75 Friday. They are Dennis Long, Sam Nolan, Tom Musselman, Rick Harp, Rick Shoulders and Logan Conn.
The second round teed off today at 8 a.m., and the third round will be played Sunday.