HARLOTTE, N.C. — Senior Shaq Athie made the most of his first start of the season with his second career double-double, but the Kentucky State University men's basketball team lost to Livingstone, 87-62, Saturday in their second game of the Johnson C. Smith Tip-Off Classic at Brayboy Gymnasium.
Athie (Cincinnati, Ohio) pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds with a career scoring high of 12 points.
Looking for some answers, Kentucky State changed its starting lineup for the first time in the young season elevating Athie, freshman Jalen Fisher (Ypsilanti, Michigan) and junior Bradlee Lewis (Chicago, Illinois) into the lineup.
Junior Kevin Wharton-Price (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), who was moved to a reserve role, found a semblance of his prolific shooting stroke, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, all from three-point range. He has now hit six of his last 11 three pointers after starting the season just 2-of-14.
Senior Jordan Little (Jersey City, New Jersey) added 10 points and five rebounds.
Livingstone went on a 12-0 run, with 10 of the points coming in the paint, to take the game's first double figure lead with 2:33 remaining in the first half. It was a foreshadowing of what was to come as the Blue Bears were plus-30 (58-28) in points in the paint. Thanks to 30 offensive rebounds, LC was plus-nine in second chance points.
With the exception of a couple moments, the Thorobreds trailed by double figures – and by as much as 24 – in the second half.
Kentucky State (1-2) travels to Ohio Dominican 7 p.m. Tuesday for another non-conference game.