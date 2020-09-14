The WesBanco Governor’s Open was played Saturday at Juniper Hill. The tournament was a pro-am, but along with the pro-am portion, all scores were recorded for a simultaneously flighted stroke play event.
Brendon Doyle, Chandler Morgan and Don Pollard all shot seven-under par 63 to tie for first in the professional flight. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all players left after completing play, so there was no playoff for first place.
The amateur champion was Will Meurer, who shot 66 to win by two strokes over Lucas Jones.
The tournament drew 100 players.
Here are the top five scores in each flight and the top teams in the pro-am.
Flighted play
Professional Flight: Brendon Doyle, Chandler Morgan, Don Pollard, 63; David Plumb, 66; JB Williams, 67; Florian Loutre, Nathan Downs, 68; Billy Tom Sargent, Carmello Benassi Jr., Kirk Schooley, Shawn Tipton, 70.
Championship Flight: Will Meurer, 66; Lucas Jones, 68; DJ Vogt, Daniel Anglin, Sean Crocker, 70; Blake Cartwright, Ryan Harris, 71; Kevin Heitz, 73.
First Flight: Taylor West, 74; Jackson Whitaker, 75; Linzie Abell, Warren Mitchell, 76; Brad Nelson, Gary Smith, Kevin Shipp, Kevin Whitaker, Todd Howard, 77; Jimmy Clark, 79.
Second Flight: Brad Reynolds, 75; Mark Brickner, 76; Ben Boggs, 77; Herb Sheetinger, Tim Schureman, 79; John Ferrell, Rex Fowler, Rich Eversman, Tommy Hart, 80.
Third Flight: Matt Griffin, 74; Shannon Murray, 77; Roger Bowman, 79; Donnie Rodgers II, Kat Veerasethakul, Steve Redmon, 80; Mike Guffey, 81.
Fourth Flight: Bob Bond, 81; James Murray, Lanny Walls, 83; Keith McNeil, 86; Steve Dawson, Terry Paige, 87; Dusty Rhodes, 88.
Pro-am
1. Don Pollard, James Murray, Shannon Murray, Bob Etherington, 119; 2. Nathan Downs, Tim Karjenka, Donnie Rodgers, Donnie Rodgers II, 121; 3. Florian Loutre, Taylor West, Brandon Webb, Kat Veerasethakul, 122; 4. (tie) Carmello Benassi Jr., Jim Beirne, Brad Reynolds, Daniel Anglin; Robbie Baldwin, Will Meurer, Tim Schureman, John Ferrell; Brendon Doyle, Ryan Harris, Lucas Jones, DJ Vogt; Billy Tom Sargent, Gary Holbert, Joey Holber, Matt Griffin, 124.
