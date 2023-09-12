Rick Harp, left, was the amateur champion of the WesBanco Governor's Open Sunday at Juniper Hill, winning the championship flight in a playoff. With Harp are Jim Beirne, center, president of the Juniper Hill Golf Association, and David Mahoney, vice president of the JHGA. (Photo via Facebook)
Fred Allen Meyer shot a 13-under par 127 (65-62) to capture the pro division of the Governor’s Open Sunday at Juniper Hill.
The two-day tournament was sponsored by WesBanco and hosted by the Juniper Hill Golf Association.
Meyer edged Brendan Doyle by one shot.
Rick Harp was the top amateur, winning the championship flight in a playoff with John Bailey. Both men shot 139. Chad Egbert placed third with a score of 142.
Here are the top finishers in each flight, along with the top teams in Friday’s pro-am.
Professional Flight: 1. Fred Allen Meyer 127 (65-62), 2. Brendan Doyle 128 (63-65), 3. Andrew Strother 133 (69-64), 4. Nick Wilkins 136 (64-72).
Championship Flight: 1. Rick Harp 139 (71-68) won in playoff; 2. John Bailey 139 (70-69), 3. Chad Egbert 142 (73-69), 4. Jacob Turley 143 (76-67) won in scorecard playoff, 5. Scott Marlin 143 (71-72).
First Flight: 1. Tommy Hart 146 (73-73), 2. Cade Maddox 151 (78-73) won in scorecard playoff, 3. Warren Mitchell 151 (77-74), 4. Seth Dawson 152 (74-78), 5. Jon Aydt 154 (78-76) won in scorecard playoff.
Second Flight: 1. Ken Phillips 159 (79-80) won in playoff, 2. Eric Miles 159 (80-79), 3. Cole Hampton 160 (81-79) won in scorecard playoff, 4. Brendan Woody 160 (83-77).
Third Flight: 1. Jimmy Caudle 159 (81-78), 2. Steve Redmon 161 (78-83), 3. Chase Mahoney 162 (80-82), 4. Blake Jones 165 (88-77) won in scorecard playoff, 5. Petey Gall 165 (83-82).
Fourth Flight: 1. Kerry Moore 165 (84-81), 2. Scott Barnett 177 (90-87) won in scorecard playoff, 3. Chris Cole 177 (92-85).
Pro-Am results, pro listed first
1. Don Pollard, BJ Hurst, Mark Jackson, David May, Rob Day, 181.
2. Rob Duff, James Caudle, Evan Bell, Brian Hiles, Jordan Montgomery, 182.
3. Fred Allen Meyer, David Mahoney, Chase Mahoney, Peter Gall, Jeff Quammen, 184.
4. (tie) Nick Wilkins, Steve Dawson, Seth Dawson, Todd Combs, Travis Dennis, 185.
4. (tie) Robbie Baldwin, Justin Charles, Will Meurer, Todd Howard, John Ferrell, 185.
