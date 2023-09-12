Fred Allen Meyer shot a 13-under par 127 (65-62) to capture the pro division of the Governor’s Open Sunday at Juniper Hill.

The two-day tournament was sponsored by WesBanco and hosted by the Juniper Hill Golf Association.

091323.Governors Open-Rick Harp_Facebook.jpg

Rick Harp, left, was the amateur champion of the WesBanco Governor's Open Sunday at Juniper Hill, winning the championship flight in a playoff. With Harp are Jim Beirne, center, president of the Juniper Hill Golf Association, and David Mahoney, vice president of the JHGA. (Photo via Facebook) 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription