M Golf

Midway University's Will Molen was named the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week for the week of March 1-7. (Photo submitted)

Midway University senior Will Molen was named the River States Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the week of March 1-7.

Molen, a graduate of Franklin County, earned all-tournament team honors to lead Midway at the Pinehurst Invitational played March 1-2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Molen shot a two-day total of 150 (75-75) at Pinehurst to finish in fifth place. He had the low score for the Eagles, who finished fifth as a team at 642 (319-323).

Molen tied for 26th place at the Skyhawk Invitational played Monday through Wednesday in Pine Mountain, Georgia, with a score of 227 (79-74-74).

Midway’s next tournament is the Hermitage Invitational on March 23-24 in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription