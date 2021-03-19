031921.WillMolen_submitted.jpg

Midway University senior Will Molen was named the Men's Golfer of the Week by the River States Conference for the second week in a row. (Photo submitted)

For the second consecutive week, senior Will Molen of the Midway University men's golf team has been named the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The weekly honor is the third of the season for Molen. He also earned the honor last week for the week of March 1-7 after also earning the honor in the fall.

Molen, a graduate of Franklin County, posted a top-30 finish out of 80 golfers at the Point University Skyhawk Invitational in Pine Mountain, Georgia, at the Callaway Gardens Golf Course. The tournament was played March 8-9.

Molen shot in the 70s in all three rounds of the 54-hole tournament. He carded a 79 in the opening round but fired a pair of 2-over 74s in the second and third rounds to finish with a three-round total of a 227 in a tie for 26th place overall.

As a team, the Eagles finished in a tie for 10th place out of the 16 teams in attendance. Midway shot a 317 in the first round before shooting a 302 in the second. They closed the tournament by shooting a 310 to finish with 929 overall.

The Eagles are off until Tuesday and Wednesday when they head to Old Hickory, Tennessee, to compete in the Hermitage Invitational at the Hermitage Golf Course.

