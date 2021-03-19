For the second consecutive week, senior Will Molen of the Midway University men's golf team has been named the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
The weekly honor is the third of the season for Molen. He also earned the honor last week for the week of March 1-7 after also earning the honor in the fall.
Molen, a graduate of Franklin County, posted a top-30 finish out of 80 golfers at the Point University Skyhawk Invitational in Pine Mountain, Georgia, at the Callaway Gardens Golf Course. The tournament was played March 8-9.
Molen shot in the 70s in all three rounds of the 54-hole tournament. He carded a 79 in the opening round but fired a pair of 2-over 74s in the second and third rounds to finish with a three-round total of a 227 in a tie for 26th place overall.
As a team, the Eagles finished in a tie for 10th place out of the 16 teams in attendance. Midway shot a 317 in the first round before shooting a 302 in the second. They closed the tournament by shooting a 310 to finish with 929 overall.
The Eagles are off until Tuesday and Wednesday when they head to Old Hickory, Tennessee, to compete in the Hermitage Invitational at the Hermitage Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.