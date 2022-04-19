041922.Molen-Golfer of the Week_submitted.png

Midway University's Will Molen has been named the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week. Molen is a graduate of Franklin County. (Photo via Midway University website)

Will Molen has been named the River States Conference Men's Golfer of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for April 11-17.

The weekly honor is the first of the season for Molen, while it is the fifth weekly honor of his career. He previously earned the honor three times during the 2020-21 season and once during the 2019-20 campaign.

The fifth-year senior from Frankfort, earned the weekly honor after winning medalist honors at the River States Conference Championship last week at Belterra Resort Golf Course a par-71, 6,742-yard track in Florence, Indiana.

Molen, a 2017 Franklin County graduate, shot a 1-under 70 in the opening round and never looked back. He led by five shots after the first day and then fired a 73 and a 75 in the final two rounds to card a 54-hole total of a 5-over 218, earning a four-shot victory over the 58-player field.

He also helped lead the Eagles to their second consecutive conference championship as they cruised to a 25-shot victory. They posted an 898 (303-298-297) to coast to a win over IU East (Indiana).

Molen and the rest of the Midway men's golf team will compete in the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship May 17-20 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

