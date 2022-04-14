Will Molen’s collegiate golf career is nearing its end, but it’s on a definite upswing.

Molen, a fifth-year senior at Midway University, was medalist of the River States Conference men’s golf championship, and Midway won the conference tournament for the second year in a row.

“It was the second win of my career,” Molen said. “My first tournament at Midway we won as a team, and my last one I won as an individual. That was pretty cool.”

Molen, a 2017 Franklin County graduate, won the tournament with a score of 218 (70-73-75), good for a four-shot victory over Indiana University East’s Jake Miller.

The Eagles cruised to the team title with a score of 898 (303-298-297), 25 shots better than runner-up IU East.

The tournament was played Sunday through Tuesday at Belterra Resort Golf Course in Florence, Indiana.

“As a kid I grew up always hanging around Lakeview and Juniper, playing with my friends and teammates,” Molen said. “We’d say ‘this putt is to win the conference championship, or the state championship or national championship.’ Not until I was walking up to the 18th green did I realize that’s what I was doing.

“I can’t describe the feeling, and so many people never get to experience that. I’m extremely blessed and humbled that I got to experience that feeling.”

Midway University's Will Molen, center, walks off the 18th green after winning the River States Conference tournament Tuesday at Belterra Resort Golf Course in Florence, Indiana. Molen is a graduate of Franklin County. (Midway University Athletics photo)

Molen began his college career at the University of the Cumberlands, where he spent two years before transferring to Midway. He took the COVID year offered to college students to make three years at Midway.

“It’s been completely up and down,” Molen said. "My freshman year I was almost burned out on golf. My coach at Cumberlands at the time called me into his office and told me some things that I needed to hear, and I went out the next year and played No. 1 most of my sophomore year.”

This season didn’t get off to a good start.

“I’ve struggled the last few months,” Molen said. “I got a new set of irons and gave my old ones to someone else. They were the set I’d used most of my life.

“I asked if we could trade back and he said yes. I got my old one irons back, and within two weeks I finished second in a tournament and hit a hole-in-one. I think they missed me.”

Molen’s runner-up finish came in the Garn Championship played March 28-29 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. His hole-in-one came at Griffin Gate Golf Club in Lexington during a practice round for the Midway Eagle Invitational played April 4-5.

“I had never had one my whole life,” Molen said of a hole-in-one. “My coach told me where to play from. I looked at the flag and smacked it. I was trying to catch up with the other guys, then I saw them start running in circles on the green.”

Molen’s ace came on the 11th hole.

Molen has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently working on a Master of Business Administration.

With the conference championship, Midway qualified for the NAIA national championship to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, May 17-20. That will be the final tournament of Molen’s college career.

“It’s been a long journey, ups and downs, ups and downs, but I’m going to miss this,” he said. “I’ll miss my teammates and Coach Otis (Smith). We still have the national championship. This is everything I’ve been working for the last 12 years. It definitely feels good. I think it’ll really hit me on my last putt at nationals.”

For Molen, there are several people to thank for his success.

“My family, and all glory to God,” he said. “And there are my teammates and Coach Otis. My family actually drove up on the last day of the tournament to surprise me and cheer me on. That was a very cool moment.”

And it culminated with the tournament victory.

“I was walking up the 18th fairway, and I thanked God for putting me in that position,” Molen said. “In tournaments when I didn’t play well I thought the Lord has better plans for me, and he did.

“It’s something I’ll never forget. To the kids growing up in Frankfort, you might not be the best in your class or the best on your team, but go out and compete. It might take four or five years, but you could pull off something you’ll remember forever.”

