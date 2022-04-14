Will Molen’s collegiate golf career is nearing its end, but it’s on a definite upswing.
Molen, a fifth-year senior at Midway University, was medalist of the River States Conference men’s golf championship, and Midway won the conference tournament for the second year in a row.
“It was the second win of my career,” Molen said. “My first tournament at Midway we won as a team, and my last one I won as an individual. That was pretty cool.”
Molen, a 2017 Franklin County graduate, won the tournament with a score of 218 (70-73-75), good for a four-shot victory over Indiana University East’s Jake Miller.
The Eagles cruised to the team title with a score of 898 (303-298-297), 25 shots better than runner-up IU East.
The tournament was played Sunday through Tuesday at Belterra Resort Golf Course in Florence, Indiana.
“As a kid I grew up always hanging around Lakeview and Juniper, playing with my friends and teammates,” Molen said. “We’d say ‘this putt is to win the conference championship, or the state championship or national championship.’ Not until I was walking up to the 18th green did I realize that’s what I was doing.
“I can’t describe the feeling, and so many people never get to experience that. I’m extremely blessed and humbled that I got to experience that feeling.”
Molen began his college career at the University of the Cumberlands, where he spent two years before transferring to Midway. He took the COVID year offered to college students to make three years at Midway.
“It’s been completely up and down,” Molen said. "My freshman year I was almost burned out on golf. My coach at Cumberlands at the time called me into his office and told me some things that I needed to hear, and I went out the next year and played No. 1 most of my sophomore year.”
This season didn’t get off to a good start.
“I’ve struggled the last few months,” Molen said. “I got a new set of irons and gave my old ones to someone else. They were the set I’d used most of my life.
“I asked if we could trade back and he said yes. I got my old one irons back, and within two weeks I finished second in a tournament and hit a hole-in-one. I think they missed me.”
Molen’s runner-up finish came in the Garn Championship played March 28-29 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. His hole-in-one came at Griffin Gate Golf Club in Lexington during a practice round for the Midway Eagle Invitational played April 4-5.
“I had never had one my whole life,” Molen said of a hole-in-one. “My coach told me where to play from. I looked at the flag and smacked it. I was trying to catch up with the other guys, then I saw them start running in circles on the green.”
Molen’s ace came on the 11th hole.
Molen has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently working on a Master of Business Administration.
With the conference championship, Midway qualified for the NAIA national championship to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, May 17-20. That will be the final tournament of Molen’s college career.
“It’s been a long journey, ups and downs, ups and downs, but I’m going to miss this,” he said. “I’ll miss my teammates and Coach Otis (Smith). We still have the national championship. This is everything I’ve been working for the last 12 years. It definitely feels good. I think it’ll really hit me on my last putt at nationals.”
For Molen, there are several people to thank for his success.
“My family, and all glory to God,” he said. “And there are my teammates and Coach Otis. My family actually drove up on the last day of the tournament to surprise me and cheer me on. That was a very cool moment.”
And it culminated with the tournament victory.
“I was walking up the 18th fairway, and I thanked God for putting me in that position,” Molen said. “In tournaments when I didn’t play well I thought the Lord has better plans for me, and he did.
“It’s something I’ll never forget. To the kids growing up in Frankfort, you might not be the best in your class or the best on your team, but go out and compete. It might take four or five years, but you could pull off something you’ll remember forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.