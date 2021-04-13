041321.Soc-ReedMiklavcic_submitted.jpg

Reed Miklavcic, a freshman at Loras College in Iowa, has been named the men's soccer Offensive Player of the Week by the American Rivers Conference. (Photo submitted)

Reed Miklavcic, a freshman at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, was named the men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Monday by the American Rivers Conference.

Miklavcic had his first collegiate hat trick with three goals in a 5-2 victory over Buena Vista on Saturday.

In addition to the win over Buena Vista, Loras tied the University of Dubuque in a 1-1 double overtime match last week.

Loras, an NCAA DIII school, is now 3-0-2 on the season going into a match Tuesday against Wartburg.

Miklavcic is a 2020 graduate of Frankfort High.

