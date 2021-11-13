111321.MSoc-Miklavcic.png

Loras College sophomore Reed Miklavcic speaks to the media after the Duhawks won their NCAA tournament opener. Miklavcic, a Frankfort graduate, scored both of Loras' goals. 

Sophomore forward Reed Miklavcic scored both goals for the Loras College men’s soccer team as it defeated North Central College (Illinois) in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament Saturday in Northfield, Minnesota.

It was the fourth straight game in which Miklavcic has scored the game-winning goal.

“It feels great,” Miklavcic, a Frankfort High graduate, said in the postgame interview. “Every game, every goal is important it seems. I know every goal is important, and I’m just happy to keep going with the guys. I’m nothing without the team.”

North Central closed out its season at 18-2-1.

Loras (14-6-2) faces host St. Olaf (18-2-1) Sunday afternoon in the second round in Northfield.

