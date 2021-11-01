110221.Soc-Miklavcic_submitted.jpg

Loras College's Reed Miklavcic (26) scored the game-winning goal in double overtime Saturday in the Duhawks' conference tournament opener. (Loras College Athletics photo)

Reed Miklavcic, a sophomore forward for the Loras College men’s soccer team, scored the game-winning goal in double overtime Saturday to give the Duhawks a 3-2 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University in the first round of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

Loras (11-6-2) will play second-seeded Simpson College Wednesday.

Miklavcic, a graduate of Frankfort High, has played in all 19 of Loras’ games and started 10 of them. He’s scored three goals and has four assists.

