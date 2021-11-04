110521.Reed Miklavcic_submitted.jpg

Frankfort High graduate Reed Miklavcic scored the first goal for the Loras College men’s soccer team Wednesday in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

Loras upset second-seeded Simpson College 3-0 Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s championship match against the University of Dubuque, the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Miklavcic is a sophomore forward for the Duhawks.

