Frankfort High graduate Reed Miklavcic, third from the left on the back row, celebrates with his teammates after the Loras College men's soccer team won the conference tournament Saturday. Miklavcic scored the only goal in Loras' 1-0 victory. (Owen Funke | Loras College Athletics)

Reed Miklavcic, a sophomore forward on the Loras College men’s soccer team, scored the only goal in Loras’ 1-0 victory over the University of Dubuque Saturday in the championship match of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

The win earns an automatic berth for Loras in the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament.

Dubuque (13-4-1) was the top seed in the tournament, and Loras (13-6-2) was the No. 3 seed.

Miklavcic scored his fifth goal of the season in the fourth minute of the game as senior midfielder Jose Melo fed Miklavcic a pass that he rifled past Spartan goalkeeper Christoffer Rastock.

Miklavcic is a graduate of Frankfort High.

The victory marked the Duhawks' seventh A-R-C tournament title in program history and first under second-year head coach Steven McCarthy.  

The opening rounds of the NCAA tournament are set to begin on Saturday. Opponent and location are yet to be determined. 

