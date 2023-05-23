Franklin County graduate and 2021 Miss Basketball Brooklynn Miles has signed with Kentucky, the school announced Tuesday. With Miles is UK head women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy. Miles entered the transfer portal this spring after spending two seasons at Tennessee. (Photo via Facebook)
Brooklynn Miles, Kentucky’s 2021 Miss Basketball and a graduate of Franklin County, has signed with the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program. The signing was announced by UK head coach Kyra Elzy on Tuesday. Miles will join the program as a junior in 2023-24.
She will join fellow Miss Kentucky Basketball winners, Amiya Jenkins and Maddie Scherr, on next season’s roster. Meanwhile, she is the 14th Miss Kentucky Basketball winner to sign with the Wildcats in program history.
Miles signed with the University of Tennessee out of high school and played two seasons with the Lady Vols before entering the transfer portal this spring.
Miles, a 5-4 guard, played in 56 games at Tennessee, averaging 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She shot 40% from the field during that time, including 46.7% from the field as a sophomore in 2022-23.
She was named a Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for her career-high 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals against Georgia State in December 2021. Miles also played in all six NCAA Tournament games across two seasons as a Lady Vol, helping her team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances on 10.3 minutes per game, 2.0 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game in the pair of tournaments.
Off the court, Miles was named a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and was also selected for the 2022-23 VOLeaders Academy.
“The coaching staff and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Brooklynn back home,” Elzy said in a statement. “She is a proud hometown girl, who understands the responsibility of wearing Kentucky across her chest. Not to mention, she’ll join Amiya and Maddie as a trio of Miss Kentucky Basketball honorees on one team.
“On the court, Brooklynn is an explosive guard, which will fit our up-tempo style of play, and she is a tenacious defender. Brooklynn has a competitive mindset, and she is ready to get to work for the upcoming season.”
Before arriving in Knoxville, Miles was considered the 62nd-ranked player in the Class of 2021, according to World Exposure Report, and the 20th-ranked point guard in the class, according to espnW.
She had a decorated career at FCHS, which included being named 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball, 2021 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and 2021 Lexington Herald-Leader Player of the Year. Those honors came after a senior season that featured 15.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
During her five-year career with the Lady Flyers, Miles combined for 2,278 points (14.0 ppg), 624 assists (3.8 apg), 477 rebounds (2.9 rpg) and 451 steals (2.8 spg), while shooting 44.9% from the field.
She was a four-time 11th Region All-Tournament Team selection, a three-time Coaches 11th Region Team, State Journal All-County MVP and 41st District MVP honoree, and a two-time Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier Journal all-state first team member.
