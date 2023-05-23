052423.Miles-Elzy_Facebook crop.jpg

Franklin County graduate and 2021 Miss Basketball Brooklynn Miles has signed with Kentucky, the school announced Tuesday. With Miles is UK head women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy. Miles entered the transfer portal this spring after spending two seasons at Tennessee. (Photo via Facebook)

Brooklynn Miles, Kentucky’s 2021 Miss Basketball and a graduate of Franklin County, has signed with the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program. The signing was announced by UK head coach Kyra Elzy on Tuesday. Miles will join the program as a junior in 2023-24.

She will join fellow Miss Kentucky Basketball winners, Amiya Jenkins and Maddie Scherr, on next season’s roster. Meanwhile, she is the 14th Miss Kentucky Basketball winner to sign with the Wildcats in program history.

