121521.Miles_submited.jpg

Tennessee guard Brooklynn Miles goes up for a layup during Sunday's game against Georgia State. Miles, a graduate of Franklin County, scored 11 points in the game. She has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week. (Andrew Ferguson | Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee guard Brooklynn Miles, a graduate of Franklin County, has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Miles came off the bench to fire in a career-best 11 points and added four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in 20 minutes as the No. 7 Lady Vols remained unbeaten with an 84-60 triumph over Georgia State on Sunday.

Miles connected on three of five field-goal attempts, including a career-high two-of-three effort from beyond the arc, and dropped in three of four free throw tries to produce more points in one game than she had in her previous eight college games combined (10).

Miles now has 13 assists to only three turnovers in her past three contests and has a positive ratio of 21 assists to 13 miscues for the season.

