Brooklynn Miles

Franklin County's Brooklynn Miles has received an offer from Tennessee. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County junior Brooklynn Miles has received an offer from the University of Tennessee women's basketball team.

Other major NCAA Div. I offers Miles has received are from Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati and Miami.

Miles, a guard, averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds last season for the 27-8 Lady Flyers, who won the 11th Region championship.

She was named the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Team.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription