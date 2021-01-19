Brooklynn Miles became the third player in program history to go over 2,000 points and Joey Thacker became the all-time winningest basketball coach at Franklin County Monday when the FCHS girls basketball team defeated Berea 63-58 in overtime at Berea.
Miles scored 23 points as the Lady Flyers improved to 5-1 on the season. The other players in the program’s history to score 2,000 or more points in their careers are Allison Story, who graduated in 2000, and Princess Stewart, who graduated in 2017.
Monday’s victory was Thacker’s 418th at Franklin County, which moved him ahead of long-time boys basketball coach Gary Moore. This is Thacker’s 18th season as the Lady Flyers’ head coach.
In Monday’s game, FCHS jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and was ahead 30-17 at halftime.
The Lady Pirates cut Franklin County’s lead to four points, 36-32, by the end of the third quarter, and they outscored FCHS 17-13 in the fourth to tie the game at 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Patience Laster was in double figures for the Lady Flyers with 15 points, and she had a team-high seven rebounds.
Also scoring for FCHS were Shauvi Kennedy with nine points, Nevaeh Carter with eight, Amelia Wells and Jhaven Meade with three points each, and Alijah Starks with two. Carter finished with five assists and six rebounds.
Madison Howell scored 25 points to lead Berea (4-3).
FCHS plays Frankfort today at 6 p.m. in a district game at The Frankfort Christian Academy.
