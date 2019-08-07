Kasey Miller, a professional golfer from Findlay, Ohio, won the 23rd Kentucky Women’s Open Wednesday at the Frankfort Country Club.
Miller, who trailed first-round leader Moyea Russell by a stroke after Tuesday’s first round, shot an even-par 72 Wednesday for a two-day total of 145 (73-72) and a one-stroke win over Mikhaela Denise Fortuna, of Auburn.
Russell, of Hebron, tied for eighth place at 150 (72-78).
Capital Classic Lizzie Loy, of Jamestown, tied for 21st with a score of 157 (77-80).
Reagan Toothaker, a 2018 graduate of Franklin County, finished 53rd with a score of 181 (92-89).