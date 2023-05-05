Here are the results of Minor League softball games played April 24, April 25 and April 27 at Lakeview Park.
April 24
Havoc 3, Attitude 1
Amelia Mendey hit two singles for Havoc, Bella Widener and Kaydence Ware each hit a triple, and Emma King hit a single.
Those with hits for Attitude were Arianna Johnson and Stella Richardson each with a double, and Caroline Rhodes, Harper King and Rosalie Merritt with a single each.
Firestrike 6, Intensity 2
Getting hits for Firestrike were Olivia MacDonald and Amirah Battles with a double and single each, Felicity Bryan with two singles, Leia Hupp with a triple, Taylor Ragland with a double, and Kennedy McClain and Aria Dickerson each with a single.
Intensity’s hits were two singles by Kelci Kirkpatrick, a double by Cemper Kelly, and singles by Liv Drane, Brynlee McDowell and Autumn Tate.
April 25
Havoc 5, Diamonds 5
Those with hits for Havoc were Bella Widener with two triples; Kaydence Ware with a home run, Katelyn Sawyers with a triple, Emma King and Amelia Mendey with a double each, and Violet Young and Mya Barber with a single each.
Getting hits for the Diamonds were Kaydence Robinson with a home run and double, Amelia McCoin with a double and single, Callie Atha with a home run, Ansley Roberts with a double, and Mallory Mayes and Aubey Ludwig with a single each.
Cyclones 5, Spark 3
Cyclones’ hits were a home run and single by Naleah Braden, a double and single by Lynlee Carroll, a triple by JoriAnna Moore, and singles by Maleigha Douglas, Olivia Neat, Hadleigh Propst, Rajee Allen and Savannah Neat.
Those with hits for Spark were Anna Stamper with a triple, Aaliyah Simpson, Ellie Gill, Rachel Starkweather and Emma Awa with a double each, and Yesmina Mandeel, Wrenlee Tuttle and Baylie Stamper each with a single.
April 27
Blue Blazers 8, Spark 1
Getting hits for the Blue Blazers were Harper Stratton with a home run and triple, Kennedy Owens with a double and single, Mia Semones, Chloe Winslow and Zoey Fisher with two singles each, and Delilah Howard, Camry Bevington and Lynlee True with a single each.
Aaliyah Simpson, Ellie Gill and Hannah Profitt each hit a single for Spark.
Comets 8, Vipers 1
Those with hits for the Comets were Harper Hazelett with a home run and triple, Emma Monroe, Alana Sanders and Addison Fraley with a double and single each, Sophie Norris with a home run, Mya Henderson with a triple, and Elena Vera and Journey Blythe with a single each.
Getting hits for the Vipers were Lizzy Smither with two singles, Makayla Easterly with a triple, Kaiden Alexander and Emmelie Vinglinsky with a double each, and Clover Johnson-Crockett with a single.
