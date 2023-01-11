Franklin County’s girls basketball team lost to Montgomery County 65-56 Tuesday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers led 46-40 after three quarters, but Montgomery outscored FCHS 25-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

011123.GBall-FC Meade_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Jhaven Meade, seen here driving to the basket at Western Hills Friday, scored eight points against Russell Saturday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription