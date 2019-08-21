Golf and stress go hand in hand for Linda Moore, but she overcame that Wednesday.
Moore went to a three-person playoff and won on the first hole, claiming the championship in the Juniper Invitational golf tournament at Juniper Hill.
“Ever since I started playing golf (in 1995), I get stressed,” Moore said. “I’m too competitive.”
She put that aside in the playoff with Sherrie Durham of Maysville and Aggie Hampton, sinking a 10-foot putt on No. 1 to win the tournament for the first time.
All three women shot 82 to force the playoff.
Moore had a couple of things working in her favor Wednesday. She played her round with her twin sister, Brenda Shipp, and she used a deep breathing exercise.
“Breathe in peace, breathe out joy,” she said. “That’s my mantra, and hopefully I don’t breathe so much I pass out.”
That helped her when the playoff started.
“I wasn’t (nervous),” Moore said. “I was surprised.”
Charlotte Logsdon, who won the tournament in 2016, was a shot back at 83, and three-time champion Cynthia Powell, who had won the last two years, finished with an 84.
Kim Wooldridge, playing in the First Flight, had the low round of the day with an 80.
Here are top finishers in each flight.
Championship Flight
Low gross: 1. Linda Moore 82 (won in playoff), 2. Sherrie Durham 82, 3. Charlotte Logsdon 83
Low net: 1. Aggie Hampton 68, 2. Charlotte Nelson 69, 3. Layne McLivain 71
Low putts: Layne McLivain 27
First Flight
Low gross: 1. Kim Wooldridge 80, 2. Teresa Davis 90, 3. Jean Vickers 91
Low net: Cookie Whitehouse 68, 2. Mona Burns 74 (scorecard playoff), 3. Pat Klinglesmith 74 (SCP)
Low putts: Kim Wooldridge 26
Second Flight
Low gross: 1. Julie Dawson 88, 2. Donna Essert 96 (SCP), 3. Tara Clark 98
Low net: Charlotte Pyles 70, 2. Ailyne McGary 74 (SCP), 3. Whitney Hines 79 (SCP)
Third Flight
Low gross: 1. Susan Goins 93, 2. Cathy Mobley 97 (SCP), 3. Shirley Rodgers 98
Low net: Tammy McMichael 70 (SCP), 2. Cheryl Copley 70, 3. Lori Elder 74
Low putts: Susan Goins 30
Fourth Flight
Low gross: 1. Jenny Bannister 102, 2. Billie Robinson 105, 3. Stacy McClellan 106 (SCP)
Low net: 1. Jill LeMaster 74 (SCP), 2. Carla Tillett 74, 3. Audie Rodgers 75
Low putts: Carla Tillett 31