Mandy Goins Moore’s first season as the women’s golf coach at Eastern Kentucky University was a good one.
Moore’s official start date was Sept. 1, giving her no time to recruit for the 2018-19 season.
That wasn’t a problem.
Moore led EKU to nine top 10 finishes in 11 events, including two first-place finishes. The Colonels were second in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, the sixth time in the last seven years they finished in the top two at the tournament, and they set a program record for season scoring average (298.55).
With all those accomplishments, Moore was named the OVC Coach of the Year.
“We had a good year overall,” said Moore, a 2003 graduate of Western Hills. “We were a little disappointed not to win the conference tournament at the end of the year.
“We just got an announcement two weeks ago that five of our golfers were academic All-Americans, so we had a good year in the classroom, too. Overall it was a good year. It was a good group of girls. They were helpful, and that made the transition easier.”
Moore inherited seven players and will return four next season. She’s also added a recruiting class of three with two freshmen and a junior college transfer.
One of the freshmen, Maddie Hensley, is a Henry County graduate. The other is from Spain, and the transfer, who’s been playing at Barton Community College in Kansas, is from Sweden.
Moore began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at EKU, and she was the head coach at Carson-Newman College from 2010 to 2013.
That was followed by a stint as an assistant pro from 2013 to 2015 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Moore left Pine Needles to become an assistant coach at Tennessee, and she spent three years there before taking the job at EKU.
“I enjoy working with golfers, seeing them grow up as they go through college,” she said. “It gives me an opportunity to be competitive. It’s never boring. Every day there’s always something new, and I get to travel to some great places. I like the variety of it.”
The job leaves her little time to play golf.
“I play here and there,” Moore said. “I’m at the course for practice, but once we’re done I’m ready to go home and do something else.”
Moore was a four-year member of the Wake Forest women’s golf team. She was named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2006 and 2007 and was a Golfweek third team All-American in 2007.
She graduated from Wake Forest in 2007 with a degree in communications, and she earned a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports administration from EKU in 2010.
Her husband, Sean, who also played golf at Wake Forest, teaches at Athens Golf Center in Lexington and does some caddying for former college teammates.
College golf has two seasons, and EKU begins its fall season Sept. 8 at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational.
The Colonels will play in Kentucky’s Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Sept. 27-29 and Louisville’s Cardinal Cup Oct. 18-20.
The spring season begins Feb. 10 at the Florida Atlantic Winter Warm-Up, and it includes the postseason.
“Our main goal here is to win the conference tournament every year,” Moore said. “That makes it easier to get to the NCAA Tournament.
“At the start of a new year I like to see how everyone plays, to see what they need to do individually, and then we set individual goals as well.
“We want to keep improving throughout the year so we’re at our best in the spring when we play our conference tournament.”