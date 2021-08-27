Jonathan Moore has come home, and this time as a head coach.

Moore was recently hired as the head boys basketball coach at Franklin County. He replaces Tony Wise, who resigned to take a teaching position at Henry Clay High School.

“It’s always been a dream job for me,” Moore said. “I grew up here, went to school here, played for Coach (Gary) Moore here. In all the years I’ve coached other places, we’ve always lived here. It’s been a blessing, and I’m happy it worked out the way it did.”

Moore was an assistant at FCHS under Scott Chalk and went with Chalk to Dunbar when Chalk became the Bulldogs’ head coach after the 2011-2012 season. He was on Dunbar’s staff when it won the state championship in 2016.

Moore comes to FCHS from Carroll County, where he was the head coach for the past two years. It was his first head coaching job.

Prior to that he was an assistant at George Rogers Clark for two seasons after spending five years at Dunbar on Chalk’s staff.

Moore’s interview at FCHS was Aug. 12, the first day of school for the district and the second day of school at Carroll County, where he taught elementary physical education.

“I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Moore said about his new job. “The kids at Carroll County were working out five or six days a week after the dead period. They’re a young bunch, and I was all in. I wasn’t looking for another position, and then this became available.”

The Flyers have several players who also play football, including Zac Cox and Jayden Mattison.

“I won’t have some guys for awhile,” Moore said. “I understand that. They could be playing for a state championship, and we may not see them until the second or third week of the season.”

Since being hired, Moore has compiled a 20-game freshman schedule. The varsity schedule was pretty much completed, but he was able to tweak it.

“I was able to add a game on the varsity side, and it’s a game with Lexington Catholic,” Moore said. “When I played here we played them every year, and I’d like to get that going again.

“It was a rivalry that was big in the ’90s, and I’d like to get it going. I have a good relationship with the guys at Catholic from when I was at Dunbar. We were in the same district.”

Moore has a position at FCHS with STEP (Successful Teamwork for Educational Progress). He taught physical education at an elementary school in Carroll County.

“It’s good to be in the building where I can interact with the kids,” Moore said. “I couldn’t do that at Carroll County, which is a small district.”

Moore is a 2002 graduate of Franklin County, and graduated from Western Kentucky University.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two children — Jett, 7, and Miller, 1.

