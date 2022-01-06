010722.Kaden Moorman_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County junior Kaden Moorman is competing in the All-American Bowl National Combine this weekend. (Photo via Twitter)

Franklin County junior Kaden Moorman will be competing in the All-American Bowl National Combine this weekend in San Antonio.

The combine is held annually in association with the All-American Bowl and is an opportunity for the nation’s top underclassmen to demonstrate their physical talent and compete against one another before high school and college football’s top scouting organizations, as well as the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The combine is modeled after the NFL Scouting Combine and features combine tests and competitive drills. In addition, athletes will receive lunch, bus transportation and a ticket to attend the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which will be played Saturday.

Moorman has been named to the All BluegrassPreps.com football team at running back.

Moorman, who has committed to Kentucky, rushed for 1,447 yards and 27 touchdowns this past season, and he was named the Traditional Bank Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.

