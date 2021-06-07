060821.WHGraves-StateQualifier_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Carson Graves has qualified for the Class 2A state track meet in the 100- and 400-meter dashes. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Several local athletes have earned berths in the Class 2A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships Friday at the University of Kentucky.

The meet begins at 10 a.m.

The top two finishers in the Class 2A Region 4 meet, which took place June 1, were automatic qualifiers, and others advanced by being among the top 10 times and finishes from across the state in Class 2A.

The latest qualifiers from Franklin County are Laken Ellis (100-meter hurdles), Henry Nsiah (100-meter hurdles and long jump), Bria Wilson (100-meter dash), Bryce Tucker (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Rebecca Bloemer (shot put).

The latest qualifiers from Western Hills are Carson Graves (100- and 400-meter dashes), Emma Campbell (800-meter run), Joshua Downey (800-meter run), Jon Eades (3,200-meter run) and Dillon Withers (long jump).

Four relay teams also advanced based on their times. The relay teams and those who ran the event at the regional meet are WHHS’ 4x800 boys relay (Joshua Downey, Jon Eades, Matthias Jones and Griffin Staude), 4x400 boys relay (Downey, Jones, Grant Parsley and Staude) and the 4x400 girls relay (Campbell, Graves, Emily Harrod and Maddie Muller), and the FCHS 4x100 boys relay (Nsiah, Kaden Moorman, Ty Taylor and Tucker).

