Several local athletes have been added to the list of state track meet competitors.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meets automatically qualified for state, and athletes from across the state with the next top 10 times/distances also advanced.

Frankfort's Kenzie Barber, left, and Emme Moore, center, and Western Hills' Emma Campbell, seen here at the County Championships in May 16, will all compete at state based on their times in their regional track meets. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The additional qualifiers from Frankfort are Katie Norman in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Kenzie Barber in the 400-meter dash and 1,600-meter run, Emme Moore in the 1,600-meter run, Amayah Robinson in the discus throw, and the girls 4x800-meter relay.

Running on the relay at the regional meet were Claire Moore, Emily Miklavcic, Barber and Emme Moore.

Additional qualifiers for Franklin County are Henry Andrews in the 110-meter hurdles, Bria Wilson in the 100-meter dash, Kenneth Aitken in the shot put, Kennedy Yagel in the long jump, the girls 4x800-meter relay team, the girls  4x200-meter relay team, the girls 4x400-meter relay team and the boys 4x400-meter relay team.

Running on the FCHS relay teams at the regional meet were Kate Alvis, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Jayden Dummitt and Kiera Carlee (girls 4x800), Shauvi Kennedy, Dummitt, Avery Sanford and Deloris Boateng (girls 4x200), TeZyriah Miley, Hailey Hill, Boateng and Alvis (girls 4x400), and Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Emanuel Smith and Gavin Hurst (boys 4x200).

Western Hills' Emma Campbell qualified in three events — the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and Matthias Jones qualified in the 800-meter run.

Frankfort will compete in the Class 1A state meet Thursday, and FCHS and WHHS will compete in the Class 2A state meet Friday. Both meets will be at the University of Kentucky.

