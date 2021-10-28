102921.TeeItUp_submitted.JPG

Tee it Up with C.O.C.O., a charity golf event to raise money for ovarian cancer research and education, took place last month at the Frankfort Country Club. The participants wore teal, the color for ovarian cancer, at the event. (Photo submitted)

The 12th annual Tee It Up with C.O.C.O. (Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization) golf scramble and dinner was held Sept. 21 at the Frankfort Country Club. More than 90 women participated.

The following were winners of the special games:

Closest to the pin on No. 2: Glenna Glass; closest to the pin on No. 10: Charlotte Wall; closest to the squiggly line No. 5: Traci Bennett; closest to the squiggly line No. 16: Carol Foster.

The following teams were the winners of the nine-hole golf scramble:

Front 9

First place: Traci Bennett, Amanda Earnest, Sherri Webb, Cindy VanHoose; second place: Connie Appelman, Babs Earnest, Whitney Hines, Kathy Mobley; third place Connie Goins, P.J. Johnson, Charlotte Pyles, Barbara Terrell; Most Honest: Lisa Cochran, Marie Cull, Ann Hester, Jill LeMaster.

Back 9

First place: Jennifer Hix, Jamie Thompson, Jennifer Walters, Sallie Bolten; second place: Lee Bell, Jean Vickers, Jeri Vickers, Charlotte Wall; third place: Janice Anglin, Melinda Holbert, Carla Tillett, Maxine Hardesty; Most Honest: Kate Bennett, Ally Cummins, Lauren McGaughey, Lindsey Melton.

For 11 years, Tee It Up has been the primary fundraiser for C.O.C.O. raising money for ovarian cancer research and education. Last year, a total of $26,000 was donated. A check for $25,000 was presented to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Ovarian Cancer Program.

An additional $1,000 was provided to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA).  In the past 11 years, over $213,000 has been donated to these two entities.

