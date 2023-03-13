MOREHEAD — Morehead State has been invited to its first-ever National Invitation Tournament.

The Eagles, regular-season champions of the Ohio Valley Conference, meet Clemson on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum (7 p.m., ESPN+).

