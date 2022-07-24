Motorsports have been a much loved event at the Franklin County Fair for the last several years. As with much of the sports world, automotive racing of all kinds has been male dominated since the beginning, but there are women out there looking to change that. 

Of the handful of women competing in Wednesday night's drag races and Thursday night's Mud Run, one of them was Franklin County's own Morgan Moore.

DSC_8403.JPG

Morgan Moore and her 1999 Jeep Cherokee tore up the track at the Franklin County Fair. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

