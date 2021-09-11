Western Hills logo

Maddie Muller scored all of Western Hills' goals in a 5-1 win Saturday against Bryan Station in girls soccer in Lexington.

Lauren Murray, Anna Lodmell and Ella Davis each had an assist for WHHS.

The Lady Wolverines (8-5) plays its next match Wednesday at Madison Southern.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription