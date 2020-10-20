Franklin County junior Bennett Myers was named to the all-tournament team for the WWBA World Championships, played the week of Oct. 5 in Fort Myers, Florida.
It was the second time this fall Myers has made a Perfect Game Baseball Association all-tournament team. The first all-tournament team was for the World Championship qualifier played in Cincinnati in September.
Myers plays for the KBC Upperclass Prime 18U.
In a game against the Canes Prospects at the WWBA World Championships, Myers gave up just four hits as his team won 2-1.
He was perfect through four innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs, and he struck out six batters.
Players for the Canes Prospects, the third-ranked team in the country, have committed to LSU, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Stanford, Ole Miss, Oregon, East Carolina, Louisville and Virginia.
Myers finished the fall with a 0.00 ERA and struck out 38 batters in 21 innings of work.
