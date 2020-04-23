Bennett Myers (copy)

Franklin County's Bennett Myers (Photo submitted)

Franklin County sophomore Bennett Myers has been selected to participate in the Perfect Game Junior National Showcase, scheduled for June 6-9 in Hoover, Alabama.

The invitation-only event, for rising juniors and sophomores, will be four days of drills and games.

Myers was also named a Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American for the Central Region, which includes Kentucky, Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Myers, a right-handed pitcher, went 6-2 last season with a 1.41 earned run average.

Perfect Game is the world's largest baseball scouting service.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription